Telsey Advisory Group Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $82.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $68.22 on Friday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton by 114.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Peloton by 29.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.