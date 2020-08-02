Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Cowen

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of XLNX opened at $107.35 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after acquiring an additional 195,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

