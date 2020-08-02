Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $158,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,643 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

