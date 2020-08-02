Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King increased their price objective on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Brunswick stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -267.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $43,581,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 308.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 564,913 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

