Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $207.00 at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $172.69 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,802 shares of company stock valued at $48,470,825. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after buying an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after buying an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

