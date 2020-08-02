KeyCorp Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $152.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.