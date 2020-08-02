KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $200.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

ODFL stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

