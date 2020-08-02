Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($91.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

