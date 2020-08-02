Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €169.81 ($190.80).

VOW3 opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

