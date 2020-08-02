Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €169.81 ($190.80).

VOW3 opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is a bull market?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report