Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at SVB Leerink

Aug 2nd, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNDM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.46 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,717,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

