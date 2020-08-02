Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €55.70 ($62.58) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.09 ($63.02).

Krones stock opened at €51.50 ($57.87) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($84.83). The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

