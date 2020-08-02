Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €57.00 ($64.04) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.79 ($58.19).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €42.27 ($47.49) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

