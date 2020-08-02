Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €102.00 Price Target

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €102.00 ($114.61) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENX. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.83 ($99.81).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €96.90 ($108.88) on Friday. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($44.24) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($68.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.87.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

