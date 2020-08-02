Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €102.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €102.00 ($114.61) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENX. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.83 ($99.81).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €96.90 ($108.88) on Friday. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($44.24) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($68.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.87.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report