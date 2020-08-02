Barclays Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.11) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.38 ($12.78).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €8.73 ($9.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.17. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

