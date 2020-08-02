UBS Group Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($206.74) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €197.74 ($222.18).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €206.70 ($232.25) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €180.92. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion and a PE ratio of 47.81. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a fifty-two week high of €211.20 ($237.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

