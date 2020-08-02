Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.44 ($60.04).

ETR BAS opened at €46.81 ($52.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a one year high of €72.17 ($81.09). The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

