Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $77.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

PATK stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,190. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

