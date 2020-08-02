Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $87.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $101.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $152,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,429,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

