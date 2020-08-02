Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $196.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $176.65 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67, a PEG ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after acquiring an additional 212,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $350,325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.