QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in QCR by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

