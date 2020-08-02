STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) vs. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Head to Head Review

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR $5.10 billion 1.50 $339.65 million $0.99 13.66 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.76 billion 5.59 $285.90 million $1.18 32.35

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 2 5 3 0 2.10

Profitability

This table compares STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR N/A N/A N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR beats STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

