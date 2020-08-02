Financial Survey: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $20.53 million 78.98 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -10.96

Legend Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -588.05% -63.21% -33.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 4 3 0 2.43

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.51%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Legend Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Legend Biotech beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

