Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$0.65 Price Target

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) received a C$0.65 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. ATB Capital raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.98.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

