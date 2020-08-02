Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

TSE CPG opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.33. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

