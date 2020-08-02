Raymond James Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$345.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.