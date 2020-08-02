Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -68.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.63.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

