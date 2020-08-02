Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.13.

CU opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.43. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

