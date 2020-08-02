Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.13.
CU opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.43. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.