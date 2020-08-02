Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$641.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

