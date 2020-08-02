Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of EQB opened at C$77.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The business had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total value of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,144,852.92.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

