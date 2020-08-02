Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$2.25 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Shares of CPG opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$641.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

