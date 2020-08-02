Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CS opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

