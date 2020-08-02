Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$36.00 by Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) received a C$36.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX opened at C$28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.