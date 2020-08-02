Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.43. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.