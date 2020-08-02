Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.45 at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.45 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday.

TSE CS opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

