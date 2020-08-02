National Bank Financial Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$38.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE CPX opened at C$28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.66. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.