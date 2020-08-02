Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

DPM stock opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.14.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.