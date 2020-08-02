Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$123.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.42. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$157.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

