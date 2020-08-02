Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Cormark

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of CS opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of $424.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

