Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 8.1% on Earnings Beat

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $47.72, approximately 356,782 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 148,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

