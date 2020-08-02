Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $30.81. Zacks Investment Research now has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 36,592 shares.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

