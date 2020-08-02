Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.23, but opened at $128.67. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $126.84, with a volume of 51,110 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

