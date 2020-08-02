ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $37.64. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 3,551,334 shares trading hands.

The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

