Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $102.69, with a volume of 8557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.89.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $2,214,756.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,682,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,527,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 683,863 shares of company stock valued at $45,676,179. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

