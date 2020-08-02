Contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

80.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.62%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.13%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 3.94 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -9.15 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 1,086.19 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -7.08

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -34.70% -40.11% -11.29% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -7,324.48% -85.62% -60.32%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.