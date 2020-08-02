BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) vs. Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Head to Head Contrast

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioCardia and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 27.17 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.17 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioCardia and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

BioCardia beats Innate Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

