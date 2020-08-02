Critical Contrast: Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) versus Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

This table compares Hudson Capital and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 9.30 -$62.00 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $560.62 million 1.59 $14.12 million $0.43 38.95

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Capital and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 2.86% 10.20% 2.83%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Hudson Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.