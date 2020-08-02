Head-To-Head Comparison: Valaris (DOFSQ) versus Its Rivals

Valaris (OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) is one of 28 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -117.37% -12.45% -6.65% Valaris Competitors -72.86% -12.77% -4.45%

64.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million -$357.21 million -0.11 Valaris Competitors $1.09 billion -$286.58 million 0.55

Valaris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 872 2308 1929 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 87.03%. Given Valaris’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Valaris peers beat Valaris on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

