CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) versus Paypal (OTCMKTS:PYPL) Head-To-Head Contrast

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Paypal 13.44% 16.17% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Paypal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA GRP/ADR $4.70 billion 0.18 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.10 Paypal $17.77 billion 12.95 $2.46 billion $2.45 80.03

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than CAPITA GRP/ADR. CAPITA GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CAPITA GRP/ADR and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paypal 0 6 33 1 2.88

Paypal has a consensus target price of $190.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paypal is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Summary

Paypal beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

