Comparing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Exponent and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.87% 23.68% 15.34% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exponent and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 10.39 $82.46 million $1.53 54.94 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 9.30 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Summary

Exponent beats Hudson Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

