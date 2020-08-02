Contrasting DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) & Its Peers

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DSV AS/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSV AS/ADR $14.20 billion $554.63 million 41.23 DSV AS/ADR Competitors $4.51 billion $386.39 million 29.13

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DSV AS/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DSV AS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DSV AS/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSV AS/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV AS/ADR 0 2 5 0 2.71 DSV AS/ADR Competitors 217 833 1376 57 2.51

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.61%. Given DSV AS/ADR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSV AS/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV AS/ADR 2.99% 9.38% 4.42% DSV AS/ADR Competitors -26.63% -24.03% -9.33%

Summary

DSV AS/ADR beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

